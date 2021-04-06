GM to Build Electric Silverado as Follow-Up to EV Hummer

General Motors is investing up to $3 billion to transform its production capacity to be more EV friendly.

General Motors confirmed plans to produce an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at a flagship assembly plant that it's building in Detroit.

The plant, which GM renamed Factory Zero last year, will also produce the recently unveiled electric Hummer SUV and an autonomous multipassenger shuttle the company calls the Cruise Origin.

CNBC reported the plan for the EV Silverado.

The pickup is part of GM's $2.2 billion investment in its Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Michigan, which will be the company's first plant completely devoted to all-electric vehicles.

In January, GM said it would invest $3 billion to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUV's as well as an autonomous vehicle.

While the company says it planned to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the company is also doubling down on the gas-powered versions of its flagship pickup vehicles.

In February, GM said that it would invest $100 million at two of its plants to boost full-size-truck-transmission capacity amid strong demand for the vehicles.

The company said it would invest $93 million at its Romulus, Mich., propulsion plant and $7 million at its Bedford, Ind., casting operations.

The Romulus plant builds V-6 engines and 10-speed transmissions used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, GM said.

The Bedford aluminum die casting facility produces transmission casings, converter housings, heads, and small gas engine blocks.

"Demand for our Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups continues to be very strong and we are taking action to increase the availability of our trucks for our dealers and customers,” Phil Kienle, GM's vice president for North America manufacturing and labor relations, said in a statement.