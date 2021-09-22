GM's OnStar Extends Service to Amazon's Alexa in Homes

Household members can reach OnStar emergency-certified advisers by saying, ‘Alexa, call for help,’ during crisis situations, GM says.

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report announced an extension of GM’s OnStar Guardian emergency services to Amazon’s Alex devices in homes.

“When the OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa is enabled on compatible, in-home Alexa devices, household members can reach OnStar emergency-certified advisors by saying, ‘Alexa, call for help,’ during crisis situations, such as house fires, medical emergencies, break-ins and more,” GM said.

The OnStar Guardian skill for Amazon Alexa will initially be available to select OnStar members. OnStar intends to broadly roll out the service beginning in 2022 to anyone in the U.S. with a compatible, in-home Alexa-enabled device.

The news didn’t affect the companies’ stocks. GM on Wednesday closed at $50.78, up 2.8%, and Amazon at $3,380.05, up 1%. GM has sagged 14% over the past three months, as the global chip shortage has constrained auto output.

Morningstar analyst David Whiston puts fair value for GM at $62. “We see GM’s aggressive investment in an electric and autonomous future as more important than 2021 results,” he wrote last month after the company reported disappointing earnings for the second quarter.

“We think General Motors' vehicles are of the best quality and design in decades. The company is already a leader in trucks, so a competitive lineup in all segments, combined with a much smaller cost base, says to us that GM is starting to realize the scale to match its size.

“We think GM's earnings potential is excellent because the company has a healthy North American unit and a nearly mature finance arm with GM Financial.”