TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says General Motors Stock Is Undervalued
Jim Cramer Says General Motors Stock Is Undervalued
Publish date:

General Motors in Controlled Thermal Pact to Secure Lithium for EV Batteries

General Motors agreed to an investment and collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to get local and low-cost lithium.
Author:

General Motors  (GM) - Get Report agreed to an investment and collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to get local and low-cost lithium.

“This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds,” GM said in a Friday statement.

Lithium is a key ingredient for GM’s electric-car batteries.

Closely held Controlled Thermal Resources, Imperial, Calif., provides lithium products and renewable energy.

TST Recommends

Stock Market Traders Lead
Play
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and S&P 500 Sets a Record After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Stocks rise after the U.S. economy adds more jobs than expected in June and hourly wage increases are below forecasts.

PRESS RELEASES

Florida Realtors® Advises Homeowners To Take Summer Holiday Safety Precautions

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Posts June Sales Slump, But Record First Half EV Deliveries; Shares Dip

"Reservations for F-150 Lightning have now surpassed 100,000 since the truck was first shown in May," Ford said Friday.

“The relationship between GM and CTR is expected to accelerate the adoption of lithium extraction methods that cause less impact to the environment,” GM said.

“A significant amount of GM's future battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate could come from CTR's Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, located in Imperial, California.”

GM said it would be the first company to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the Hell's Kitchen project: “As the first investor, GM will have first rights on lithium produced by the first stage of the Hell's Kitchen project, including an option for a multiyear relationship.”

At last check GM shares were trading up 0.6% at $59.45.

In other electric car news, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report is expected by analysts to report more than 200,000 auto deliveries for the second quarter.

Deliveries totaled 184,800 in the first quarter. Tesla could report the number as soon as Friday.

According to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, Tesla is estimated to report 204,160 deliveries over the past three months.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at an 800,000 delivery target for the full year. Deliveries were a record 499,950 in 2020.

Didi Global Lead
INVESTING

Didi Slumps as China Launches Cybersecurity Probe Days After $8 Billion IPO

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and S&P 500 Sets a Record After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
INVESTING

Tesla Deliveries Top 200,000 in Record Quarter on China Demand; Shares Gain

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Posts June Sales Slump, But Record First Half EV Deliveries; Shares Dip

Nailing The Perfect Handshake No Longer Crucial To Getting A Job In China, With Hiring Done Via A Screen
INVESTING

U.S. Economy Adds 850,000 Jobs In June, Wage Growth Moderates; Stocks Jump

Wedbush Securities Says Krispy Kreme Is a Stock to Watch in 2015
INVESTING

Krispy Kreme Cools Off in Second Day of Trading

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher After Jobs Report; Tesla Deliveries Top 200,000

Container Shortages, Delays Beset Shipping Industry As 'ripple Effect' Of Suez Canal Blockage Continues
INVESTING

Overseas Shipholding Gets Buyout Bid From Saltchuk