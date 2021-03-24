General Motors Extends Production Cuts Amid Chip Shortage

Due to a semiconductor shortage, General Motors will idle its Wentzville, Mo., assembly plant while also extending downtime at its Lansing, Mich., plant.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report extended production cuts at two North America plants, due to a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage that has weighed on the entire auto sector.

The Detroit automaker said its Wentzville, Mo., assembly plant would be idled for the weeks beginning March 29 and April 5. The company will also extend for two weeks the downtime at its Lansing, Mich., plant. Lansing has been idled since March 15.

GM also said its San Luis Potosi, Mexico, assembly plant, which has been idled since Feb. 8, will resume production starting with two shifts beginning the week of April 5.

Earlier this month, GM said it was extending the downtime at three plants in North America due to the semiconductor shortage, including San Luis Potosi.

GM shares at last check were up 1% at $56.74. The stock touched a 52-week high $62.24 on March 18.

Automakers aren't the only ones suffering from the global chip shortage.

Last week, Samsung Electronics warned that the global shortage in semiconductor supplies has created a "serious imbalance" that is affecting production in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

"If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said during an industry event in China this month.

"We have to deepen our cooperation, we have to give more attention to innovation," he added. "Only by doing that our industry can control the challenges facing us."