All employees who can perform their work remotely have been asked to do so, except those in China, a media report says.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Ford Motor (F) - Get Report are joining the club of companies and organizations that are asking employees to do their work from home so they avoid the coronavirus.

The giant auto makers told staffers that those who can work from home should start doing so Monday, CNBC reports.

The rules apply worldwide, except in China. Factory workers and others who can’t work from home are excluded.

In a Friday statement to GM employees, Chief Executive Mary Barra said, “These are important steps to lower the probability of spreading the coronavirus to coworkers, families and communities and to relieve the burden on public resources.”

The move “also helps conserve critical resources like cleaning crews, medical staff, and supplies so they can be deployed where they are most needed,” she said, according to CNBC.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett offered similar thoughts to his company’s workers.

“In recent days, we’ve concluded the coronavirus issue has taken on a different dimension – and we need to be proactive to keep our people safe and help limit the spread of the virus in the communities where we live and work,” he told them, according to CNBC.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) - Get Report also is offering remote-work options to its workers.

The coronavirus has afflicted more than 1,700 people in the U.S. and killed at least 40.

At last check, GM shares traded at $23.44, up 1.7%; Ford shares traded at $5.23, down 2.3%; and Fiat Chrysler shares traded at $9.37, up 4.2%.