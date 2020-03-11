GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Price Targets Cut on Coronavirus 'Demand Shock'

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler had their estimates cut Wednesday by a Morgan Stanley analyst.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) - Get Report and several auto dealers had their estimates cut Wednesday by a Morgan Stanley analyst due to "demand shock" sparked by the spreading coronavirus.

All three automakers saw their shares falling in premarket trading.

Analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to investors that he lowered his 2020 U.S. Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) from 15.5 million from 16.5 million and cut his estimates on the three companies and auto dealers.

SAAR is often used by analysts in the automobile industry to account for car sales.

Jonas lowered his price target for GM to $42 from $46 a share and trimmed his Ford target estimate to $10 from $11.

In addition, the analyst cut his targets on auto dealer Group 1 Automotive (GPI) - Get Report to $119 from $130; lowered his target for AutoNation (AN) - Get Report to $40 from $44; cut his target for Penske Automotive (PAG) - Get Report to $63 from $66; lowered his Lithia Motors (LAD) - Get Report target to $149 from $159; and cut his Sonic Automotive (SAH) - Get Report target to $27 from $29.

