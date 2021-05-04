Global Payments Acquires Zego for Real Estate Grab

Global Payments said it has agreed to acquire Zego in a deal valued at $925 million to get into the real estate vertical.

Global Payments said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Zego, the London provider of property-management software, in an all-cash deal valued at $925 million, including a tax asset.

The purchase price is $830 million net of the tax asset, the company said in a statement.

Global Payments, the Atlanta provider of payment technology, will finance the deal with cash on hand and its current credit line, the company added.

The deal is expected to close in this quarter, subject to conditions including regulatory clearances.

Zego serves more than 7,000 property-management customers in the U.S. representing more than 11 million residential units. It facilitates about $30 billion in payments a year, Global Payments said.

Global Payments sees in real estate "a $6.5 billion target addressable market with a strong payments nexus and significant secular tailwinds,” the company added.

The acquisition would strengthen Global Payments' "position at the convergence of software and payments in one of the largest and most attractive vertical markets worldwide, where digital commerce and omnichannel trends are rapidly accelerating,” President and Chief Operating Officer Cameron Bready said.

At last check Global Payments pre-market shares were trading 0.6% lower at $211.25.