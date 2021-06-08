Global Internet Outage Hits Stock Futures, Fastly Shares Slump

U.S. equity futures turned lower Tuesday following reports of widespread outages of major global news websites, including the New York Times and Bloomberg, as well as the main internet portal of the British government.

The gov.uk website reported a '503 Service Unavailable' error message around 6:20 am Eastern time, alongside similar connection failures from sites such as The New York Times, CNN, the London Guardian, Bloomberg and the Financial Times. TheStreet was also affected by the outage, as was the main TV2 broadcaster in Denmark.

The outage follows a series of cyber attacks on U.S. companies and European agencies, including Ireland's state-controlled healthcare system, over the past few weeks. In fact, only yesterday, U.S. authorities said they had seized more than $2.3 million in ransom payments, made via Bitcoin, linked to last month's cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline by the Russia-based network known as DarkSide.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has previously indicated a modest opening bell gain, slumped 60 points following news of the disruptions, while those linked to the S&P 500 reversed a 5 point gain to indicate an opening bell decline of 0.5 points.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields also eased to 1.554% while the dollar index held its gains to trade at 90.097.

Shares in Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report, a content delivery network provider, were marked 5.4% lower at $47.98 each amid reports that its network of proxy servers and data centers in various countries around the world were linked to the global outage.