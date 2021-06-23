TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Behind the Supply Shortage: Jim Cramer's Vaccine Hypothesis
Behind the Supply Shortage: Jim Cramer's Vaccine Hypothesis

GlaxoSmithKline to Spin Off Consumer Division, Cut Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline rose after the drug titan said it would spin off its consumer division and likely slash its dividend 31%.
Author:
Publish date:

GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get Report shares rose after the drug titan said it would spin off its consumer division and likely slash its dividend 31%.

The company unveiled the moves at an investor update on Wednesday.

“The separation of Consumer Healthcare is expected in mid-2022,” the company said.

“The new Consumer Healthcare company will have a portfolio which generated annual sales of more than 10 billion pounds ($14 billion) in 2020 and is well-positioned for further growth.”

In April, media reports said activist investment firm Elliott Management had acquired a large stake in Glaxo, the size of which wasn't disclosed. 

As for the dividend, GSK projects it will total 80 pence ($1.12) this year and then slide to 55 pence (77 cents) next year.

“New GSK will adopt a progressive dividend policy targeting a dividend payout ratio equivalent to 40% to 60%, starting at 45 pence per share in 2023, the company’s first full year of operation.”

Investors reacted positively to the news, with Glaxo recently trading at $40.83, up 4.5%. The stock has gained 8% over the past six months.

Glaxo also said it expected to widen its adjusted operating-profit margin from the mid-20s percent in 2021 to more than 30% by 2026.

And the new GSK "will prioritize R&D and commercial investment in vaccines and specialty medicines, which are expected to grow to around three-quarters of company sales by 2026.”

Earlier this month, Glaxo agreed to pay up to $2.1 billion for ITeos Therapeutics  (ITOS) - Get Report to develop cancer drugs.

The companies unveiled a deal to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, a monoclonal antibody in Phase 1 development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer.

Amazon Prime Now Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Draws Post-Prime-Day Praise From Wells Fargo

Jim Cramer on Southwest: This Is the Chance to Buy Warren Buffett's Airline
INVESTING

Southwest Air Taps EVP Jordan to Succeed Kelly as Chief Executive

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on the Missing Workers, Bitcoin Setup

Jim Cramer: 'Devastating' Research Report Weighing on PVH Corp.
INVESTING

PVH to Sell 4 Brands, Including Izod, for $220 Million

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Fed's Powell Eases Worries Over Rates Increase

China EV War: Top 5 Electric Vehicle Fundraisers To Watch Out For In 2021
INVESTING

What the Growing Ascendance of Electric Vehicles Means for Oil and Gas Stocks

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Exiting Disney, Revving Up Ford, General Motors

Warby Parker CEOs on Snap's Spectacles: 'They're Interesting Toys at This Point'
INVESTING

Warby Parker Files Confidentially for Public Offering