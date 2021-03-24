Glaxo Fires Slaoui as Startup's Chair After Harassment Inquiry

Moncef Slaoui, a former senior aide at Operation Warp Speed, was fired as chair of Galvani Bioelectronics after an inquiry into sexual-harassment allegations.

U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report on Wednesday said Moncef Slaoui was fired as chairman of a bioelectronic medicine unit, Galvani Bioelectronics, after an inquiry substantiated allegations of sexual harassment against him.

GlaxoSmithKline said it had received a letter that alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct by Slaoui toward a Glaxo employee. The incidents occurred several years ago, the company said.

"Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations," the company said in a statement. "The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing,"

"I am shocked and angry about all of this, but I’m resolute,” Glaxo Chief Executive Emma Walmsley wrote in a letter to employees.

“I want to be clear that sexual harassment is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Abuse of leadership position, in any form, will not be tolerated.”

GlaxoSmithKline, which is Galvani's majority shareholder, said Slaoui's behavior was "wholly unacceptable" and represented "an abuse of his leadership position."

Slaoui was chief science adviser to the U.S. vaccination program Operation Warp Speed under President Donald Trump. He resigned shortly before President Joe Biden took office.

GSK's senior vice president for development, Christopher Corsico, who is a member of the Galvani board, will succeed Slaoui as chairman.

The company also appointed Amy Altshul, senior vice president for legal, R&D and global commercial franchises, to the Galvani board.

Galvani develops bioelectronic medicines to treat chronic diseases. It's a joint venture of GlaxoSmithKline and Google parent Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Verily Life Sciences unit.

GSK said over the past few years it has worked hard to prioritize and enhance efforts to ensure that all employees feel respected and included.

At Operation Warp Speed, Slaoui, a Morocco-born Belgian-American scientist, shepherded coronavirus vaccine development, helping secure hundreds of millions of doses from a range of developers, media reports say.

U.S. listed shares of GlaxoSmithKline at last check were off 0.3% to $35.89.