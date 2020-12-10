Gilead to Acquire German Biotech MYR for $1.39 Billion

Drugmaker Gilead is set to acquire MYR, and the German biotech firm's chronic hepatitis delta virus treatment, for at least €1.15 billion ($1.39 billion).

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report on Thursday said it had definitively agreed to buy German biotech firm MYR GmbH for €1.15 billion ($1.39 billion) cash.

With the acquisition, Gilead would acquire MYR's treatment for chronic hepatitis delta virus in adults with compromised liver disease.

MYR's Hepcludex in July became the first such drug to receive conditional clearance from the European Medicines Agency, Gilead, the Foster City, Calif., said in a statement.

Gilead also would pay MYR, Bad Homburg, Germany, up to €300 million additional as a milestone payment if and when the drug is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has already granted Hepcludex orphan-drug and breakthrough-therapy designations for chronic HDV infection, Gilead said.

Some 12 million people worldwide have the disease, which occurs only as a co-infection in individuals who have the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis Delta Virus "is a devastating disease with high unmet medical need," said Daniel O’Day, chairman and chief executive at Gilead Sciences, in a statement.

Chronic HDV infection is the most severe form of viral hepatitis and can kill as much as half of cirrhotic liver patients within five years.

"With Hepcludex we have the opportunity to address that need with a first-in-class therapy,” O'Day said.

"This will build on the work that Gilead has been doing for almost two decades to innovate and improve therapies for viral hepatitis," he added.

Gilead said the deal would be neutral to adjusted earnings per share in the first two years after the deal closes and add to non-GAAP profit moderately thereafter.

The companies hope to speed the global launch of Hepcludex, which is currently available in France, Germany and Austria, the two companies said.

MYR said it expects to submit the drug for accelerated clearance in the U.S. in the second half of 2021.

Goldman Sachs is financial adviser to Gilead while UBS Securities' European arm provided financial advice to MYR.

Shares of Gilead dropped 0.5% to $60.52 at last check.