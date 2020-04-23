Gilead Shares Slide as Coronavirus Treatment Reportedly Fails Clinical Trial

Gilead Sciences slid after a potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus failed its first randomized clinical trial, according to a media report.

The Chinese trial showed remdesivir, which was developed by the Foster City, Calif., biopharma, did not improve patients’ condition or reduce the pathogen’s presence in the bloodstream, according to the Financial Times, which cited draft documents published accidentally by the World Health Organization.

Gilead warned that the post included “inappropriate characterisations of the study.”

“As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease," the company said in a statement.

The setback is a disappointment to scientists and investors who had high hopes for remdesivir.

Last week, Gilead Sciences said it had seen promising results in a Chicago study of remdesivir when used to treat covid-19 patients.

At last check Gilead shares were off 3.8% at $78.22.