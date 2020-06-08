Gilead Sciences Shares Jump Amid Reports of Merger Approach From AstraZeneca

A merger between AstraZeneca and Gilead would create a $230 billion drugmaker that could combine expertise on potential coronavirus treatments.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report shares jumped higher in pre-market trading Monday following a report that suggested the drugmaker was contacted by Britain's AstraZeneca plc (AZN) - Get Report over a possible merger.

Bloomberg News reported the potential tie-up, which was initiated by an informal approach from AstraZeneca last month, but noted the Gilead was uninterested in merging with its U.K.-based rival. Still, the possibility of combining two companies at the forefront of coronavirus vaccine and treatment developments kept investors intrigued -- and skeptical -- during early European trading hours.

"While both companies are actively involved in the development of COVID-19 treatments, we see limited overlap in the companies' portfolios outside of immunology and oncology," said Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman.

"From a Gilead perspective, we believe that a potential merger with AstraZeneca is not inline with the company's priorities," he added. "While the companies are not currently engaged in formal M&A negotiations, we do not believe a potential merger is likely without support from Gilead management."

Gilead shares were marked 3.43% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $79.38 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 22.2%.

AstraZeneca's U.S.-listed shares, meanwhile, were marked 1.82% lower at $52.87, trimming their 2020 gain to just over 6%.

Gilead's coronavirus treatment, remdesivir, garnered mix results from a Phase 3 study earlier this month, with patients in a five-day treatment group 65% more likely to have clinical improvement, while those in a 10-day group showing improvement, but not reaching 'statistical significance.'

AstraZeneca, for its part, said Friday that it would boost the manufacturing capacity of a potential Covid-19 vaccine to 2 billion doses ahead of the results of clinical trials later this summer.

AstraZeneca's decision to boost production capacity stems in part from agreements signed with a pair of global health organizations backed by multi-billionaire power couple Bill and Melinda Gates and the Serum Institute of India, the largest by volume vaccine manufacturer in the world.