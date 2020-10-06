Fears of a global shortage of remdesivir are on the rise after President Donald Trump receives the Gilead-made drug to treat his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Fears of a global shortage of remdesivir, an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report currently being used to treat President Donald Trump for Covid-19, are on the rise amid concern the United States currently holds much of the world’s available supply.

Reports of shortages of the drug, the best-known virus inhibitor for patients with severe Covid-19, emerged on Tuesday, with hospitals in the Netherlands reporting they cannot currently order the drug from Gilead.

In the U.K., National Health Service hospitals were issued an alert last week that warned of an “increased demand against available supply,” telling doctors to be more selective about to whom they give the drug.

The NHS on Monday added to that warning, telling doctors to save the drug for those who “have the greatest capacity to benefit,” according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

The shortages follow revelations that Trump is currently on a five-day treatment plan with remdesivir - a broad-spectrum antiviral medication administered via injection that has proven effective at helping patients with severe symptoms of Covid-19.

The European Commission purchases remdesivir centrally and arranges its distribution among its member states. The last doses were sent on Sunday, with hospitals notified that new orders were no longer possible.

Gilead and its distributor last Thursday were cleared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to sell remdesivir directly to hospitals.

In an open letter this past June, Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day said the company will provide remdesivir “well below” market value to ensure widespread availability of the drug. O'Day also said Gilead would have more than 2 million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by the end of the year with "many millions more" produced by 2021.

Gilead said last Thursday it was meeting real-time demand for remdesivir in the U.S. and expects to meet global demand for the drug in October "even in the event of potential future surges of Covid-19" - though that was before Trump was diagnosed with the disease, admitted to hospital and treated with a regimen that included the drug.

While Gilead earlier this year received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the drug has not yet been formally approved as a coronavirus treatment.

Shares of Gilead were up 0.61% at $63.99 in premarket trading on Tuesday.