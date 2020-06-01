Patients in a five-day treatment group were '65% more likely to have clinical improvement at day 11 compared with those in the standard of care group,' Gilead said.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report shares fell Monday, despite the biopharmaceutical giant reporting positive results in the latest trial of remdesivir, its treatment for the coronavirus.

The Phase 3 study included hospitalized patients with moderate Covid-19 pneumonia and included five-day and 10-day treatments. “Patients in the five-day treatment group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvement at day 11 compared with those in the standard of care group,” Gilead said in a statement.

“The odds of improvement in clinical status with the 10-day treatment … were also favorable, trending toward but not reaching statistical significance.”

The company said “no new safety signals were identified with remdesivir across either treatment group.” And it plans to submit the full data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in coming weeks.

“These study results offer additional encouraging data for remdesivir, showing that if we can intervene earlier in the disease process with a five-day treatment course, we can significantly improve clinical outcomes for these patients,” Francisco Marty, an infectious diseases physician at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in the company statement.

Gilead currently has emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for remdesivir.

Many analysts speculate that even if the drug gains full approval, it won’t be very profitable for Gilead. That’s because the company is reportedly donating more than 900,000 doses to the government, and the optics of charging high prices for it wouldn’t be good.

Gilead shares recently traded at $75.50, down 2.99% in pre-market trading Monday. The stock has gained 12% over the past three months.