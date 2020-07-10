Gilead Sciences Shares Gain After Positive Mortality and Recovery Data In Coronavirus Treatment Study

Gilead said the data "shed additional light on the use of remdesivir in specific patient populations, including those that may be susceptible to higher rates of COVID-19 infection".

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report shares jumped higher Friday after the drugmaker published new data touting the effectiveness of its developing coronavirus treatment.

Gilead said patients treated with remdesivir, an investigational antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19, showed improved recoveries in as Phase III study, with a 62% reduction in mortality rates. Gilead said comparative findings from the trial showed that 74.4% of patients treated with remdesivir recovered from the virus by day 14, while the figure for those receiving standard care showed a 59% recovery rate.

Earlier Friday, Australian health officials approved the use of remdesivir as a first treatment option for patients suffering the most severe forms of the novel coronavrius.

“We are working to broaden our understanding of the full utility of remdesivir. To address the urgency of the continuing pandemic, we are sharing data with the research community as quickly as possible with the goal of providing transparent and timely updates on new developments with remdesivir,” said Gilead's chief medical officer Merdad Parsey.

“These data presented at the Virtual COVID-19 Conference shed additional light on the use of remdesivir in specific patient populations, including those that may be susceptible to higher rates of COVID-19 infection, as well as others that are particularly vulnerable, including children and pregnant and postpartum women," Parsey added.

Gilead shares were marked 1.6% higher in pre-market trading Friday following the release of the data to indicate an opening bell price of $75.89 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 16.8%.