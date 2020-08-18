GFL Shares Drop After Short Seller Questions Business Model

GFL Environmental (GFL) - Get Report shares dropped on Tuesday after the short seller Spruce Point Capital Management in a note questioned the company's business model and accounting.

The New York investment firm says that "without access to new capital, GFL's shares are worthless and likely uninvestable for institutional investors." Spruce Point rates the stock strong sell.

GFL, the Vaughan, Ontario, ecological-solutions provider, didn't immediately return a request for comment from TheStreet. But Founder and Chief Executive Patrick Dovigi in an email to Bloomberg declined comment and told the news service that the company would respond to the note soon.

At last check GFL shares were down 8.8% to $19.37.

Spruce Point Capital's report calls GFL "a poorly organized and opaque roll-up of roll-ups that has grown through an unsustainable acquisition strategy.

"Department of Justice approvals are now required to further its haphazard U.S. expansion efforts.

"Spruce Point believes GFL has amassed $6.5 billion of goodwill and intangibles through expensive acquisitions," the report says.

The "company’s true leverage is understated by an aggressive reporting of revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization," the report says.

GFL's debt load is understated by at least C$460 million (US$349 million) and the company's debt totals C$5.6 billion (US$4.25 billion). This debt load makes it reliant on new capital, Spruce Point asserts.

"Given that a meaningful portion of GFL’s stock is pledged as collateral for loans, we contend there is a real risk that the stock may collapse and the company’s auditor may not sign off on its financials after reviewing the evidence included in our report," the report says.