Getting the Jitters? Avoid Overreacting Kevin Curran Says

There’s no shortage of alarming economic headlines these days, and you can’t blame investors for getting nervous.

Curran is of a different mind on market conditions – as long as investors stay calm. “Yet, even with these potential issues hanging over their heads, many investment experts remain optimistic about the investment landscape at present,” he said.

Curran’s not alone.

"There are plenty of headwinds for investors to grapple with, we think it is prudent to be mindful of some important facts as to the underlying strength of the equities markets," Sahak Manuelian, Head of Equity Trading at Wedbush Securities, told Real Money.

Specifically, Manuelian cited strong central bank liquidity, strong corporate profits, maintenance of buyback programs, and fiscal stimulus likely on its way as significant reasons to remain confident even amidst these concurrent crises.

When confronting a number of headwinds at once, investors have a tendency to be overwhelmed and reactively sell into a downturn.

“In fact, a recent study from MIT concluded from a robust sample of 653,455 individual brokerage accounts that a disproportionate number of investors sell into sharp downturns,” Curran said. “Further, the study showed that such investors often miss market rebounds by a significant duration after their panic selling.

“In order to avoid being given to such overreaction, investors might be best off hedging with some sectors and stocks that have found themselves as laggards, especially as high-flying tech names have led the market higher,” he added.

Many financial advisors also suggest a move towards real assets or commodities as the best hedges against inflation. Per a recent report from GMO, this is not the case, Curran noted.

"The 'best' real asset we have found is equities," the MIT report explains. “They make a terrible inflation hedge but over the long term they are the businesses that charge prices and pay wages, so their cash flows should be real if these two elements are roughly matched, and thus they act as a store of value in the longer term."