Get Ready for the End ... of the Year

Creating a credible “end-of-the-year” trading strategy is no luxury for investors – it’s a necessity.

That’s the view from James “Rev Shark” Deporre, who wants to help investors with a semi-long-term portfolio trading plan.

“I’ve been contemplating a trading strategy as we head into the end of the year,” Deporre said in Real Money recently. “The best advice I can give is to stay focused on sectors and themes. The stocks that are going to perform best are those that are attracting the attention of aggressive traders and investors that are looking for major momentum to end the year.”

Rev Shark notes that investors are already seeing this to a degree.

“Crypto-related names have been extremely strong, cannabis stocks finally bounced nicely after months of misery, and many social media traders are intently focused on stocks that are moving due to structural issues with SPACs and de-SPACs,” he said. “There are flourishes of activity in high beta, growth stocks like those favored by those that follow the CANSLIM method, and the breakout in the Russell 2000 has finally given life to many small caps.”

What’s most interesting about this market from a trading standpoint isn't that the indexes keep hitting new highs, but that speculative trading interest is so strong.

“There are plenty of retail traders looking for some new ideas,” Deporre said. “The old-time meme names like AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and GME (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report have lost their shine, but that money will be very active at year-end and will be looking for the next hot theme.”