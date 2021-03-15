TheStreet
Germany Suspends Use of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine

Germany joined the European countries that have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine amid concern about blood clots.
Germany joined the group of European countries that have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s  (AZN) - Get Report COVID vaccine amid concern about blood clots.

AstraZeneca is trying to reassure the world that its shot developed with Oxford University is safe. Several European nations have put the brakes on rollouts of the vaccine, including Ireland, Denmark and Norway.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not yet cleared for use in the U.S.. The Food and Drug Administration so far has authorized emergency use of vaccines produced by Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report, Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report.

AstraZeneca’s stock recently stood at $48.16, off 0.5%. The stock has eased 3% over the past week.

"Following a recent concern raised around thrombotic events, AstraZeneca would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence," the company said in a statement over the weekend.

"Safety is of paramount importance and the company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine." 

AstraZeneca said that a review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people who were vaccinated in the European Union and the U.K. with its vaccine has "shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country."

Last month, AstraZeneca reported that in a Phase 3 clinical trial, its COVID-19 vaccine showed 82% efficacy for an interdose interval of 12 weeks for the two-dose treatment. The trial included 17,177 participants.

