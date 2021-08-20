August 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About
Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About
Publish date:

GeoVax Labs Stock Leaps on COVID-19 Vaccine Progress

GeoVax Labs climbs as it presents data from studies of its preventive vaccine.
Author:

GeoVax Labs  (GOVX) - Get Report stock surged on Friday after the biotech presented data from studies of its preventive vaccine that it said validate its approach to addressing COVID-19 and its variants.

Shares of the Smyrna, Ga., company at last check were 36% higher at $5.86.

Mark Newman, the company's chief scientific officer, made the presentation virtually during the European Society of Medicine General Assembly in Berlin.

The company said it intended to induce broader immunity against variants by including multiple structural and nonstructural proteins.

GeoVax said its strategy provides the basis for generating a universal vaccine with augmented potential to alleviate the burden of disease caused by circulating coronaviruses.

"The presentation of data from this study further validates our platform and approach to addressing COVID-19 and its variants," David Dodd, GeoVax president and chief executive, said in a statement. 

"Our vaccines under development are intended to be used as either a primary vaccine or to boost other COVID-19 vaccines as part of vaccination strategies to provide immunity to a range of coronavirus variants."

Cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant have continued to rise. 

TheStreet Recommends

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report will delay the planned return of its employees to its offices until January at the earliest. 

The computer giant is also intensifying COVID testing of its corporate and retail employees, as it seeks to cope with the quick expansion of the delta variant.

Other companies have also delayed their office returns.

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, the U.S. is extending restrictions on nonessential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Sept. 21. The restrictions went into effect last year.

Health officials said the highest spread of cases and severe outcomes occurs in places with low vaccination rates, and virtually all hospitalizations and deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

But the New York Times said that preliminary data from seven states show that breakthrough infections in vaccinated people accounted for at least one in five newly diagnosed cases in six of these states and for higher percentages of total hospitalizations and deaths than had been previously observed in all of them.

The Biden administration is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20.

Earlier this month, GeoVax reported a second-quarter net loss of $1.3 million, or 21 cents a share, wider than the loss of $455,204, or 66 cents, in the year-earlier quarter.

Apple is a holding in the portfolio of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AAPL? Learn more now.

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise and Nasdaq Gains 1% as Wall Street Closes Out a Tough Week

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Intercept Pharma Stock Falls as Goldman Cuts to Sell

Amyris Lead
INVESTING

Amyris Stock Rises on Announcement of Promising Result for COVID Vaccine

Topps Lead
INVESTING

Topps SPAC Merger Falters as MLB Strikes New Trading-Card Deal

5. Macy's
INVESTING

Macy's Upgraded as J.P. Morgan Calls Guidance 'Conservative'

David Feinberg Lead
INVESTING

Cerner Taps Google Health Chief David Feinberg as New CEO

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Microsoft, Foot Locker, Petco, Spotify and Lordstown

Snowflake Lead
INVESTING

Snowflake Stock Falls as Analyst Says Signings Growth Has Slowed