GenMark Surges as Roche to Buy COVID Test Maker for $1.8 Billion

GenMark Diagnostics surges after Roche Diagnostics said it is buying the COVID test maker for $1.8 billion in cash.

GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) - Get Report shares surged on Monday, gaining more nearly 30% in premarket trading, after Roche Diagnostics said it was buying the molecular diagnostic technology company for $1.8 billion in cash.

GenMark shares were up 29.19% at $23.90 in premarket trading after Roche said it will pay $24.05 a share in cash for the company. The price represents a premium of 43% on GenMark’s closing share price on Feb. 10, before media speculation about a deal, Roche said.

Carlsbad, California-based GenMark provides molecular diagnostic tests that are designed to detect multiple pathogens from a single patient sample. The company last March received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency-use authorization for its rapid COVID-19 test called ePlex.

“Acquiring GenMark Diagnostics will broaden our molecular diagnostics portfolio to include solutions that can provide lifesaving information quickly to patients and their healthcare providers in the fight against infectious diseases,” Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker said in a statement.

Roche said the acquisition, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021. Upon deal completion, GenMark’s principal operations will continue at the current location in Carlsbad, Roche said.

Genmark posted fourth-quarter sales of $50.1 million, an increase of 84% over the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly on sales of its ePlex, which brought in $45.4 million, an increase of 138% over the fourth quarter of 2019.

Roche shares were up 1.1% in Zurich vs. the Stoxx 600 Health Care Index, which was up 0.7%.