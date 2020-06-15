Genius Brands says 'The Terminator' star received warrants to purchase shares as part of a deal for a new show.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) - Get Report said Arnold Schwarzenegger has agreed to become a "significant investor" in the children's media company.

Shares of the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based company were up 8% to $4.49.

Genius Brands said in a statement that Schwarzenegger, star and co-producer of "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten" decided to receive warrants to purchase shares of the children's media company's common stock as an advance against his profit participation in the show.

Any further payouts will likely be in the form of cash payments, the company said.

“I am honored to help realize Stan’s vision of creating a children’s cartoon series that not only entertains with superhero adventures, but also imparts valuable lessons about the importance of health, exercise, nutrition, anti-bullying, and diversity," Schwarzenegger, bodybuilding champion, action movie star and former governor of California, said in a statement.

Schwarzenegger will also voice the lead character in the series.

Created by comic book legend Stan Lee as one of his final projects before he passed away, "Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten" is scheduled to premiere in 2021 on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Prime in the U.S.

The program is co-produced by Genius Brands with China’s Alibaba Group (BABA) - Get Report, Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions.

Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of "Deadpool," which has sold over 100 million comic books worldwide, is writing the series.

Genius Brands, which recently met the minimum standard to trade on the Nasdaq, is launching its Kartoon Channel! on Monday. The channel will be available in over 100 million U.S. television households and over 200 million mobile devices.

