Genius Brands Up as Kartoon Channel Available on Samsung TVs

Genius Brands' Kartoon Channel is now available on Samsung TVs as well as a new Android TV app and Roku, the company said.

Genius Brands (GNUS) - Get Report shares soared Friday after the children’s media content producer said its Kartoon Channel inked its first deal with a television maker - Samsung.

The channel is now available for free on Samsung Smart TVs, Genius Brands said in a statement.

Genius Brands shares recently traded at $1.20, up 15%. They have more than quadrupled year to date.

Kartoon Channel is also now available on the Android (GOOGL) - Get Report TV app and streaming platform Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Genius Brands said.

“Kartoon Channel is currently available across a broad spectrum of over-the-top, advertising-based video on demand, and mobile channels, including Apple (AAPL) - Get ReportTV and iOS, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Fire TV, Google Play, Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report, Cox, Dish (DISH) - Get Report, Sling TV, Xumo, and streaming on the web via www.kartoonchannel.com,” the company said.

In the three months since the company launched Kartoon Channel, it has established "distribution across a broad spectrum of platforms with new partners being added frequently and new content coming to the channel on a weekly basis,” said Jon Ollwerther, executive vice president of global business development at Genius Brands.

“Today, Kartoon Channel and Kartoon Classroom are available, for free, to virtually every home in America," with the same user experience and user interface. "We are continuing to build unique avenues to provide a value-driven experience to our audience of toddlers to tweens and their parents.”

In other TV news, E.W. Scripps (SSP) - Get Report on Thursday said it had agreed to buy ION Media and its about 60 local TV stations for $2.65 billion, in a deal backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Get Report.