Genius Brands Shares Continue Surge - Channel Set to Debut

Genius Brands International (GNUS) - Get Report shares were higher Wednesday on heavy volume.

Shares of the Beverly Hills, Calif., company at last check were climbing 8.5% to $4.36. They'd risen 53% on Tuesday and have doubled since Monday. A year ago the shares were going for $1.73.

The company said it recently regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing standard.

Last month, Genius Brands said it entered into a securities purchase agreement with longstanding investors.

The deal provided for the purchase and sale of 7.5 million of its common shares for $1.20 each in a registered direct offering, resulting in gross proceeds of $9 million.

The company said it would use the proceeds of the financing to grow its new digital network for children, Kartoon Channel.

The proceeds will also fund production of additional episodes of the company's "Rainbow Rangers" series. The funds also will enable the company to repay certain debt and provide working capital.

Kartoon Channel is scheduled to launch June 15 and will be available to about 100 million U.S. TV households and via 200 million mobile devices.

The company said it had acquired more than 3,000 episodes of programming to feature on Kartoon Channel, including programs from key content suppliers worldwide.

"Kartoon Channel is what we like to call a ‘Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report for kids,’ except it is free," Chairman and Chief Executive Andy Heyward said in a May 13 letter to investors.

"There is no subscription fee. It is fully ad-supported. It is a pure cartoon play, with no ‘natural predators,' and what one of our board members described as an 'economic vaccine for covid-19.'"



