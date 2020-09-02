Genius Brands Acquires 2 New Animated Series - Shares Rise

Genius Brands, operator of the Kartoon Channel, acquired two animated series from 41 Entertainment.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) - Get Report shares were higher Wednesday after the children's media company said it acquired two new animated series from 41 Entertainment.

Terms weren't disclosed.

The Beverly Hills, Calif., company said its Kartoon Channel had acquired “Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog” and “PAC-MAC and The Ghostly Adventures.”

The seller, 41 Entertainment, is the Greenwich, Conn., producer and distributor of animated children's TV programming.

“Our mission in creating Kartoon Channel! has always been to deliver the best of the best in children’s entertainment, and we are excited to add these two series, featuring popular characters that are proven winners and that kids love,” Caroline Tyre, general manager of Kartoon Channel, said in a statement.

Kartoon Channel launched on June 15 and is available to about 100 million U.S. TV households.

Genius Brands said that Arnold Schwarzenegger would become a "significant investor" in the media company.

The actor and former California governor voices and co-produces "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten,' a new animated series that will launch in Kartoon Channel.

The company was founded by Andy Heyward in November 2013. Heyward, who also serves as chief executive of the company, is the former CEO of animation production company DIC Entertainment.

"Kartoon Channel is what we like to call a ‘Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report for kids,’ except it is free," Heyward said in a May 13 letter to investors.

The channel is available through a number of platforms, including, among others, Comcast, (CMCSA) - Get Report Dish Network, (DISH) - Get Report Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Prime, Sling TV, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report TV, Roku, (ROKU) - Get Report Amazon Fire. (AMZN) - Get Report

At last check Genius Brands shares were trading up 11% at $1.23. The shares had more than quadrupled in 2020 through Tuesday's trading.