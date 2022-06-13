Skip to main content
Bear Market 101: 4 Signs It's Time to Buy a Stock
Bear Market 101: 4 Signs It's Time to Buy a Stock

Heard of Gen C? It Will Help Disney and Others, Bank of America Says

Generation C (for covid) is made up of those born after 2016 and accounts for 9% of the global population, Bank of America says.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

You may not have heard of Generation C -- for covid. It encompasses those born after 2016 and accounts for 9% of the global population, Bank of America says. It obviously will have a significant impact on society.

“Potentially the most disruptive demographic shift is that of the next generational cohort,” Bank of America strategists wrote in a commentary.

“Born into an online, decarbonizing world, Gen C is the first generation that won't remember the outbreak of the coronavirus. But it will have a significant impact on the world in which they live.”

A mental element is at play here, the Bank of America strategists said. “Initial studies show a cognitive deficit relative to prepandemic children.”

As for the social environment, “today, we are still learning to live in a technological world and trying to deal with the issues it presents, including privacy concerns, health-care implications, security and data misuse,” the strategists said.

“This should pave the way for Gen C to live in harmony with technology amid ubiquitous connectivity.”

So what will be the lifestyle of the people in Gen C? 

“A cashless, shopless, driverless, potentially collegeless generation, as they change attitudes to money, work, mobility and education in the advent of new disruptive technologies,” the strategists said.

“Also, Gen C could be the first generation to cheat death and achieve immortality and live in a net zero world.” 

The “cheating death” part presumably would result from medical advances. And “net zero” refers to carbon emissions.

Bank of America strategists named five stocks that can benefit from all these changes:

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

· Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corporation Class A Report, the online videogame platform;

· Coinbase  (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange;

· Block (formerly Square)  (SQ) - Get Block Inc. Class A Report, a diversified financial services company;

· Trupanion  (TRUP) - Get Trupanion Inc. Report, a health-insurance company for pets; and

· Disney  (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, the media/entertainment giant.

BofA’s Take on the Stocks:

Roblox: A total of “23% of Roblox users are younger than age 9, while 26% are age 9-12. The U.S. 9-12 cohort is the most lucrative,” the strategists said.

“As Gen C grows into its teenage years, they could view Roblox as a multipurpose platform, similar to how social networks were viewed before they grew beyond their core university student demographic.”

Coinbase: “Buyers and sellers of crypto and other digital assets tend to skew toward a younger generation, who is typically more tech-savvy and more willing to try new technologies than older cohorts,” they said.

Block: Its Cash App tends to draw younger, tech-savvy users just like Coinbase, the strategists said. “Cash App appeals especially to consumers who are becoming disillusioned with the traditional financial system and banks.”

Trupanion: It’s “the industry leader within North America, representing an 18% market share,” the strategists said. “The global pet-care market is expected to grow at a 7.4% compound annualized rate throughout 2022-2027.”

Disney: “In recent years, consumer preferences have shifted from linear viewing to streaming, which is leading to disruption in traditional media,” the strategists said. And Disney is a major player there. 

“We also see potential for Disney to be a key stakeholder in the metaverse,” they said. 

Wall Street Spent $2 Billion on the Election
MARKETS

Stock Market Today - 6/13: S&P 500 In Bear Territory As White Hot Inflation Stokes Recession Fears; Bitcoin Crashes

By Martin Baccardax
The Carnival Mardi Gras
INVESTING
CCLRCL

Carnival Celebration Answers Royal Caribbean's Oasis-Class Ships

By Daniel Kline
Revlon To Acquire Rival Elizabeth Arden Paying $14 a Share
MARKETS
REV

Revlon Stock Collapses Amid Reports Of Imminent Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

By Martin Baccardax
A man's hand holds Cryptocurrency Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

"AND It's Gone": Social Media Angry And Furious Over New Crypto Scandal

By Rob Lenihan
220601AgWeatherWar_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Grain Markets: Farmers Eye Weather, War as Growing Season Starts

By Bruce Blythe for CME Group
Bitcoin Down Lead
MARKETS
^DJICOINHOOD

Bitcoin Crashes Below $23,000, Crypto Lender Celsius Network, Binance Freeze Withdrawals

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Model Y Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk Are Surprised by Some Great News

By Luc Olinga
Negotiators Want to Secure a NAFTA Deal by Early Next Year
INVESTING

Don't Let Inflation Get in The Way of a Salary Hike

By Brian O'Connell