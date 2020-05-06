General Motors Beats Q1 Earnings Forecast, Sees May 18 Re-Start For U.S. Operations

GM said it ended the quarter with $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity, including an approximately $16 billion drawdown from its revolving credit facilities.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Wednesday and said 'considerable planning' is underway to re-start its north American operations.

GM said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in March came in at 62 cents per share, more than double the Street consensus forecast of 30 cents per share and down 56% from the same period last year. GM said that figure includes a 28 cent impact from revaluations of stakes in ride-hailing company Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report and French carmaker PSA.

Group revenues, GM said, fell 6.2% from last year to $32.7 billion, but again beat analysts' estimates of a $31.1 billion tally. The strength of revenues will help support the group's decision to suspend its quarterly cash dividend, as well as its share repurchase program, as it moves to bolster its balance sheet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GM also said it hopes to have U.S. and Canadian operations back up-and-running by May 18, GM is targeting to restart the majority of manufacturing operations on May 18 'based on conversations and collaboration with unions and government officials."

"The strength of this company has always been its people, and I am proud to stand with our best as we confront these challenges together - as one team - while we continue our transformation," said CEO Mary Barra. "We have a track record of making swift, strategic and tough decisions to ensure our long-term viability and create value for all of our stakeholders.”

GM shares were marked 7.4% higher in early trading following the earnings release to change hands at $22.83 each, a move that would still leave the stock nursing a 38.7% year-to-date decline.

Last month, GM said it has extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement, until April 2022, and has taken "other significant austerity measures to preserve near-term available cash." The carmaker also said it remains committed to an investment-grade credit rating, as well as reinvesting in the business at pre-tax return levels of 20%.

Last week, U.S. rival Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Report forecast a deeper-than-expected current quarter loss of more than $5 billion after posting a wider-than-expected adjusted loss of 23 cents a share on sales of $34.32 billion.

Ford said it had $35 billion in cash on its balance sheet as of April 24, thanks in part to $15.4 billion gained from drawing down on two existing credit lines, and is looking to "a gradual ramp up over the next few months" of its manufacturing plants and supply network "before full production is resumed globally."