General Motors Stock Slides After Extending Michigan, Ohio Plant Closures

GM will extend the shutdown of its Lansing, Michigan assembly plant by two weeks owing to a battery pack shortage linked to the Chevy Bolt recall.

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the carmaker extended the shutdown times of several north American plans amid the ongoing shortage in global semiconductor supplies and the recall of its Chevy Bolt battery.

General Motors said plants in Orion, Michigan would add an additional two weeks of downtime owing to a 'batter pack shortage" linked to the recall. Plants in Lansing, Michigan, and Wentzville, Ohio will also add an another week of downtime, as will the carmaker's assembly facility in Ramos, Mexico.

Late last month, extended the recall of its Chevy Bolt to include all worldwide sales of the electrified sedan since 2019.

GM said the recall, which now covers 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 models of the Chevy Bolt, was expanded to address two manufacturing defects -- a torn anode tab and folded separator -- in the car's battery cell that could increase the risk of fire. The expanded recall will cost the carmaker around $1 billion, GM said, adding it would seek reimbursement from Korea-based battery manufacturer LG Chem Ltd.

General Motors shares were marked 2.33% lower in early Thursday trading to change hands at $47.80 each.

Ford Motor Co. (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares were also on the move, falling 2.25% to $12.73 each after unveiling 4,000 job cuts and a pre-tax charge of around $600 billion linked to the restructuring of its operations in India.

