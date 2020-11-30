General Motors Scraps Nikola Stake, Cuts New Fuel Cell Deal: Nikola Shares Plunge

General Motors will provide hydrotec fuel cells to Nikola, but won't take an equity stake in the upstart electric truckmaker.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA) - Get Report shares plunged lower Monday after it reached a new agreement with General Motors Co. (GM) - Get Report to provide the electric truckmaker with hydrotec fuel cells.

GM said the new memorandum of understanding replaces an earlier deal that had the carmaker taking an equity stake in Nikola and helping develop the group's Badger truck, which Nikola said has been "paused indefinitely". GM said the deal would be 'cost plus', meaning Nikola would cover expenses and pay a portion of future profits, adding that the truckmaker would also contribute to upfront capital investment.

GM will supply its hydrotec fuel cell system for Nikola's series 7 and 8 semi-trucks, the company said.

"This supply agreement recognizes our leading fuel cell technology expertise and development," said GM's executive vice president of global product development Doug Parks. "Providing our Hydrotec fuel cell systems to the heavy-duty class of commercial vehicles is an important part of our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment toward an all-electric, zero-emissions future."



In a separate filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Nikola said it would seek the sale of around 53.4 million shares in common stock.

Nikola shares were marked 2.5% lower in early trading Monday to change hands at $22.30 each, paring earlier pre-market gains. GM shares, meanwhile, slipped 0.3% to $44.93 each.

Restrictions on the sale of Nikola shares linked to its June 4 listing via a so-called reverse merger with VectoIQ will expire later today.

GM and Nikola signed a previous deal on September 8 that had the carmaker taking an 11% stake in Nikola -- worth around $2 billion -- in a joint venture that will see GM building the Nikola Badger, a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck, as well as becoming the exclusive supplier of fuel cells around the world -- outside of Europe -- for Nikola's Class 7/8 trucks.

That deal was questioned shortly after it was agreed, however, following allegations of fraud by short-seller Hindenburg Research, which ultimately lead to the resignation of Nikola's founder, and then CEO, Trevor Milton.