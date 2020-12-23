General Motors Recalling Nearly 840,000 Vehicles

General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 U.S. vehicles for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail. It knows of no related injuries.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report is recalling nearly 840,000 U.S. vehicles for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail.

The company said the seat-belt brackets may not have been secured to the frame, so the belts may not hold people in a crash. Dealers will inspect the brackets and reassemble them.

GM said it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries related to the issue, the Associated Press reported.

The seat-belt recall covers 624,000 model year 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups.

The recall also includes the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500. All have split bench seats.

Pickups with bucket seats are not affected.

GM will notify owners starting Feb. 1 and dealers will inspect the seat-belt brackets and assemble them correctly

The suspension recall relates to the model year 2012 and 2013 Buick Regal, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2010 through 2013 Buick Lacrosse midsize cars that were sold or registered in U.S. Salt Belt states.

The rear toe links can rust and fail on 213,000 of the vehicles.

A coating on the links can chip away, exposing the metal and allowing rust to form, which can cause the links to fracture.

The recall applies to vehicles sold or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

GM said it did not have any reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the toe links when parts are available. Owners will get a notice on Feb. 15 and a second notice when parts are ready, around March 15.

Last month GM said it would recall 6 million pickup trucks and SUVs after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they had potentially faulty airbags. The recall was expected to cost GM an estimated $1.2 billion.