General Motors Posts Quarterly Sales Surge, Sees Demand Stretching Into 2022

General Motors (GM) - Get Report shares moved higher Thursday after the carmaker reported a 40% increase in second quarter sales and said it expects demand to remain high well into the second half of next year.

GM said it shifted 688,236 cars over the three months ending in June, even amid what it described as 'tight' fleet inventories. GM said last month that it expects its first half earnings to be "significantly better" than previous forecasts as semiconductor shipments improve and plants around the country return to full capacity.

GM is set to report its second quarter earnings on August 3.

"The U.S. economy is accelerating, consumer spending is robust and jobs are plentiful,' said GM's chief economist Elaine Buckberg. "Consumer demand for vehicles is also strong, but constrained by very tight inventories. We expect continued high demand in the second half of this year and into 2022."

GM shares were marked 0.7% higher in mid-day trading following the sales release to change hands at $59.55 each, a move that extends the stock's year-to-date gain to around 43%.

GM has also been caught in the tailwind of the recent rally for its smaller rival, Ford F, which looks to trade north of $15 for the first time in more than five years this week following an impressive investor day presentation that pledged $30 billion in electric vehicle investment and vowed that 40% of its fleet sales would be fully electric by 2030.

Earlier this year, GM warned that chip shortages would cuts its 2021 earnings by as much as $2 billion and forecast adjusted earnings of between $4.50 and $5.25 a share.

"The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but the speed, agility and commitment of our team, including our dealers, has helped us find creative ways to satisfy customers," GM vice president Phil Kienle. "Customer demand continues to be very strong, and GM's engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams have done a remarkable job maximizing production of high-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles."