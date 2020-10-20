General Motors, Pentair: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday - TheStreet
General Motors, Pentair: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Logitech, Aptinyx, Crown Holdings, Pentair and General Motors are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were rising Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly narrowed some of their differences on a coronavirus relief package. 

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Logitech | Percentage Increase 17%

Shares of Logitech  (LOGI) - Get Report surged after the computer-peripheral and gaming-device maker posted better-than-expected earnings and beefed up its forecast of what's to come going into its full fiscal year. Analysts boosted their outlooks, with both Citigroup and Morgan Stanley praising the results.

2. Aptinyx | Percentage Increase 20%

Aptinyx  (APTX) - Get Report climbed after the biopharma reported a positive midstage trial for its post-traumatic-stress-disorder candidate known as NYX-783. The company said NYX-783 showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy results in a midstage trial consisting of 153 patients with PTSD. 

3. Crown Holdings | Percentage Increase 7%

Crown Holdings  (CCK) - Get Report rose after the packaging and container maker beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings forecasts. Revenue totaled $3.17 billion, up from $3.08 billion a year ago, and beat the Zacks consensus estimate by 3.5%. Global beverage can shipments expanded 8% during the quarter, propelled by double-digit gains across the Western Hemisphere.

4. Pentair | Percentage Increase 7%

Pentair  (PNR) - Get Report surged after the water-treatment company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of 52 cents. Net sales increased 12% year over year to $798.5 million, surpassing the Zacks call for sales of $682 million.

5. General Motors | Percentage Increase 9%

General Motors  (GM) - Get Report climbed after the auto-making giant said it was investing $2 billion in six U.S. assembly plants and would be converting its Spring Hill, Tenn., assembly plant to become the company’s third factory to build electric vehicles.

