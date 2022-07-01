Bulls Need GM Stock to Clear This Key Level

GM stock faces two key levels on the chart: One as support and the other as resistance.

The semiconductors are in constant discussion and for good reason. As it relates to General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, the company cited semiconductor shortages in a recent profit and deliveries update.

It wasn’t an earnings report, but the company updated investors on Friday morning by saying it expects second-quarter net income between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion.

Shares slipped slightly in the pre-market on the news, but it’s been a bit more volatile since the open. At one point, GM stock was up 3.5% on the day, but as of 12:30 ET, it’s up almost 1% on the day.

The company said second-quarter sales fell 15.4%, although that was better than the 17.1% decline that consensus estimates were calling for. Part of that decline can be pegged to a semiconductor component shortage, which impacted about 100,000 vehicles.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and others are now on watch for second-quarter delivery results as well.

However, General Motors reiterated its prior outlook for full-year adjusted earnings of $6.50 to $7.50 as share and automotive net cash provided by operating activities between $16 billion and $19 billion.

Trading GM Stock

Weekly chart of GM stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

It’s easy to forget just how well GM stock was trading, as it hit new highs in early January. Despite a lot of market-wide drama that unfolded right out of the gate, this stock looked pretty good.

Then it tumbled below the 10-week, 21-week and 50-week moving averages. Upon a late-month rally, it was rejected by these measures.

Since then, it's been all downhill. Just look at the way the 10-week moving average has been active resistance, continuing to squeeze GM stock below multiple key levels.

The chart clearly shows two levels of significance at this moment: $35 is resistance and $30 is support. The problem for bulls is that GM also remains below the 10-week moving average.

If GM stock can clear the 10-week moving average and $35, then we could see a larger push to the upside. Potentially, that could put the $40 area on the table. In that zone, GM has a key level that failed to hold as support, as well the declining 21-week moving average and the flat 200-week moving average.

On the downside, a break of $30 support that isn’t repaired could open the door down to the $25 area, where GM stock finds the 78.6% retracement from the all-time high down to the Covid low from March 2020.