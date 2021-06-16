General Motors Reportedly to Boost Electric Vehicle Spending to $35B

General Motors reportedly plans to increase spending on electric and autonomous vehicles by 30% to $35 billion over the next four years.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report reportedly plans to increase spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion over the next four years, a 30% increase from previous plans and another sign the automaker is preparing to compete with Ford (F) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and others to sell cars and trucks that go without conventional engines.

Citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported that Detroit-based GM plans to build two additional battery facilities in the U.S. and will also move ahead some of its investments in electrification. Locations for the plants haven’t been decided; each plant is expected to cost more than $2 billion.

GM’s EV spending boost comes less than a month after rival Ford raised its EV spending by more than a third to more than $30 billion by 2030.

GM and Ford’s combined $65 billion spend on electrification as well as increased spending by EV leader Tesla and startups Lucid and Rivian reflect the race to an all-electric future that has left some automakers like Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report scrambling to raise more cash.

Lordstown on Monday said its CEO Steve Burns will step down following an independent investigation into allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research that called the company a "mirage.' The company also said in a regulatory filing this week that it doesn't have enough cash on hand to build and sell its trucks.

In January, GM said it was setting a goal to sell all its new cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks with zero tailpipe emissions by 2035, a dramatic shift away from gasoline- and diesel-powered engines that currently dominate global roads.

Separately, Reuters reported that GM CEO Mary Barra will meet with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other key Democrats on Wednesday to discuss electric vehicles and vehicle emissions.

Shares of GM were up 0.31% at $61 in premarket trading. Shares of Ford were down 0.67% at $14.90 while shares of Tesla were down 0.36%at $597.20. Lordstown shares were down 2.91% at $10.01.