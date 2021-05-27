General Motors Revs Higher on Restart of Plants Idled by Chip Shortage

GM will restart production at four U.S. plants, as well as a facility in South Korea, as the global shortage in automotive chips shows signs of easing.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report shares extended gains Thursday after the automaker said it will restart production at some of its North American plants that were idled as a result of the global semiconductor shortage.

GM will resume activity at two plants in Mexico, one in the United States and one in Canada this week following a move to shut them down amid the worst of the global chip shortage, which the carmaker said would ding its 2021 operating profit by as much as $2 million. A fifth facility in South Korea will be back online later this month.

GM's Wentzville, Missouri assembly plant was idled for the two weeks ending on April 5, and its Lansing, Michigan plant has been idled since March 15, while its Spring Hill, Tennessee was closed in April.

GM is also getting caught in the tailwind of the recent rally for its smaller rival, Ford (F) - Get Report, which looks to trade north of $14 for the first time in more than five years following an impressive investor day presentation that pledged $30 billion in electric vehicle investment and vowed that 40% of its fleet sales would be fully electric by 2030.

General Motors shares were marked 4.1% higher in early trading Thursday to change hands at $60.42 each, a move that would extend their year-to-date gain to around 44%.

Ford shares surged 5.7% to $14.67 after trading at a 2015 high of $14.76 earlier in the session, with the stock now trading 67% higher on the year.

The Alliance for Auto Innovation asked President Joe Biden last month to encourage the Commerce Department to direct cash to the sector in order to address the growing semiconductor supply chain issues. Biden has said he wants around $37 billion in U.S. funds to kick-start domestic semiconductor production

Chip demand surged last year amid the work-from-home shift triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic, lifting worldwide sales by 6.3% to just under $640 billion. That demand looks set to continue well into this year and next, as well, as economies move out from the pandemic's grip and government's stoke investment in green technologies.

The February deep freeze in Texas, however, shuttered factories run by Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest chipmaker, adding to supply-chain issues that were first triggered by a damaging fire at a Japan-based factory run by Asahi Kasei Microdevices.