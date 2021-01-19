General Motors, AMC, Roku: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

General Motors, AMC Entertainment, Tencent Music, Aclaris Therapeutics and Roku are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday as Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for treasury secretary, told the Senate Finance Committee that Congress must "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. General Motors | Percentage Increase 10%

Shares of General Motors (GM) - Get Report jumped after Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report partnered with the car company's driverless-car startup Cruise to speed autonomous vehicles to market.

Microsoft is part of a group of companies that will invest more than $2 billion into Cruise, which now has a valuation of about $30 billion.

2. AMC Entertainment | Percentage Increase 31%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report soared after the movie theater operator said it was issuing $100 million face amount of five-year secured notes.

The theater industry has suffered shutdowns or limited audiences due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Tencent Music | Percentage Increase 21%

Tencent Music (TME) - Get Report traded higher after the online music platform operator said it had acquired audiobook platform Lazy Audio, owned by Shenzhen Lanren Online Technology, for $417 million.

The deal will be largely paid through cash and Lazy Audio's management team will get post-acquisition equity-settled awards.

4. Aclaris Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 220%

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) - Get Report tripled after the biopharma reported progress in a Phase 2a trial of its rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

The company said its treatment, ATI-450, was generally well-tolerated, showed no serious adverse events and demonstrated durable clinical activity.

5. Roku | Percentage Increase 6%

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report climbed after J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter initiated coverage on shares of the media-streaming platform with an overweight rating and $475 price target.

Roku is well-positioned as TV viewing increasingly shifts to streaming, the analyst said.