General Mills Stock Jumps on Profit Beat, Consumer-Demand Outlook

General Mills says it expects pandemic effects like work from home to continue to drive demand for its products.

Shares of General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Report jumped after the cereal and packaged-foods giant reported fiscal-first-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations.

For the quarter ended Aug. 29 the Minneapolis company reported adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $4.54 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $4.3 billion.

The results reflected a "dynamic and challenging operating environment," Chief Executive Jeff Harmening said in a statement. The company advanced its "Accelerate strategy, including making important progress on portfolio reshaping."

General Mills says it pandemic effects -- like work from home and appreciation for cooking and baking -- to continue to drive consumer demand for its products past prepandemic levels.

General Mills shares at last check were rising 3.2% to $59.88.

The company's operating profit fell 1% year over year to $844 million while its operating-profit margin of 18.6% narrowed 1 percentage point.

Revenue at General Mills' North American retail segment fell 3% to $2.64 billion. That was prompted by lower at-home food demand and by a tough comparison to a year earlier, when retailers were rebuilding inventory that had been depleted earlier in the pandemic.

During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Tyson Foods' (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report pet treats business as it looked to tap into the estimated $37 billion U.S. pet food category.