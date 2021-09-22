September 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What is Eat Well? Food-Tech Company Joins Plant-Based Phenomenon
Publish date:

General Mills Stock Jumps on Profit Beat, Consumer-Demand Outlook

General Mills says it expects pandemic effects like work from home to continue to drive demand for its products.
Author:

Shares of General Mills  (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Report jumped after the cereal and packaged-foods giant reported fiscal-first-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations. 

For the quarter ended Aug. 29 the Minneapolis company reported adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $4.54 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $4.3 billion. 

The results reflected a "dynamic and challenging operating environment," Chief Executive Jeff Harmening said in a statement. The company advanced its "Accelerate strategy, including making important progress on portfolio reshaping."

General Mills says it pandemic effects -- like work from home and appreciation for cooking and baking -- to continue to drive consumer demand for its products past prepandemic levels.

TheStreet Recommends

General Mills shares at last check were rising 3.2% to $59.88.

The company's operating profit fell 1% year over year to $844 million while its operating-profit margin of 18.6% narrowed 1 percentage point.

Revenue at General Mills' North American retail segment fell 3% to $2.64 billion. That was prompted by lower at-home food demand and by a tough comparison to a year earlier, when retailers were rebuilding inventory that had been depleted earlier in the pandemic. 

During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Tyson Foods'  (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report pet treats business as it looked to tap into the estimated $37 billion U.S. pet food category. 

Watch Cramer on TheStreet Live 9/22/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on Federal Reserve, Adobe, FedEx, Zoom, Markets Wednesday

Toast, Inc. Lead
INVESTING

Toast Prices IPO at $40-Share for Valuation of $20 Billion

FedEx
MARKETS

FedEx Stock Tumbles As Soaring Wages, Costs Clip Forecast After Q1 Earnings Miss

DraftKings Lead
MARKETS

DraftKings Boosts Entain Takeover Bid To $22.4 Billion, MGM Says Its Consent Required

Jim Cramer on Reports of General Electric Job Cuts: Flannery Isn't Wasting Any Time
MARKETS

General Electric Stock Gains Amid Talks To Sell Nuclear Turbines Division To EdF

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING

Disney Stock Rises as Analysts Call Selloff 'Overblown'

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix to Buy Manager of Willy Wonka Creator Roald Dahl's Characters

Eat Well Group Lead
Sponsored Story

EatWell Investment Group Pounces on Prescient Opportunity in Plant-Based Protein