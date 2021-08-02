TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: What Vaccine Requirements Mean for Big Business
Jim Cramer: What Vaccine Requirements Mean for Big Business
Publish date:

General Electric Stock Gains Ahead of 1-for-8 Reverse Split Debut

General Electric's 1-fo-8 reverse stock split will reduce the industrial group's outstanding shares from around 8.8 billion to 1.1 billion at the start of trading Monday.
Author:

General Electric  (GE) - Get Report will being trading Monday on a split-adjusted basis Monday after the recovering industrial group impressed with stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings last week and an improved outlook for industrial cash flows.

GE said the 1-for-8 stock split will "reduce the number of shares outstanding "to a number more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization", taking the total from around 8.8 billion to $1.1 billion. 

The group's market value of $113.8 billion will remain unchanged, but the stock is expected to open at $104.16 per share, a 0.55% increase from the Friday's split-adjusted closing price of $103.60. 

The split "will better align GE's number of shares outstanding with companies of our size and scope. It also marks another step in GE's transformation to be a more focused, simpler, stronger high-tech industrial company," CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe told investors when the plans were unveiled in early May.

TheStreet Recommends

Shares in the group have largely stalled since then, however, even after last week's stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings that were boosted by what CEO Larry Culp called "early signs" of recovery in its cash-powering aviation business.

GE said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at 5 cents per share, up from a loss last year and 2 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues also beat the Street, rising 9% to $18.3 billion.

Aviation segment revenues rose 10% from last year to $4.84 billion, GE said, while orders were up 47% to $5.5 billion. Healthcare revenues jumped 14% to $4.45 billion while renewable energy revenues gained 16% to $4.05 billion.

Looking into the second half of the year, GE reiterated that its sees adjusted earnings in the region of 15 cents to 25 cents per share, but lifted its forecast for industrial free cash flows to between $3.5 billion and $5 billion. Industrial free cash flow for the first quarter was $388 million, GE said, compared to -$845 million in the previous quarter.

Amazon Won't Destroy Foot Locker, Hints Top Analyst
INVESTING

Foot Locker to Buy WSS and Atmos for Combined $1.1 Billion in Cash

Parker Hannifin Expands Product Line With $4.3 Billion Purchase of Clarcor
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Parker-Hannifin Agrees to Buy U.K.’s Meggitt in $8.8 Billion Deal

Square Tumbles Just Days Ahead of Earnings
INVESTING

Square Stock Slides After $29 Billion Afterpay Takeover, Solid Earnings Update

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Stocks Move Higher as Earnings, Stimulus Mergers Lift Dow Futures; Square Slides

Square Lead
MARKETS

Square, Afterpay, Alibaba, Parker-Hannifin, Zoom: 5 Things You Must Know

Zoom Five9 Lead
INVESTING

Zoom Agrees to Settle User Privacy Lawsuit for $85 Million

paddle canoe dog sh
Sponsored Story

Is Your Pet Insta Famous? Here’s What It Means for Your Taxes

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING

Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins Moon Lander Nod Over Jeff Bezos Protest