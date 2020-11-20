General Electric Healthcare Unit Acquires Prismatic Sensors

General Electric (GE) - Get Report unit GE Healthcare announced Friday that it has acquired Swedish startup Prismatic Sensors, a company that specializes in photon-counting detectors for medical x-ray imaging that it said will dramatically improve body-scan imaging.

In a statement, GE said it will apply Prismatic Sensors’ technology, called PCCT, or Deep Silicon Detectors, that uses silicon and other materials to allow for more advanced medical imaging and diagnoses in the areas of oncology, cardiology, neurology, and more.

Deep Silicon has the promise to further expand the clinical capabilities of traditional CT, including the visualization of minute details of organ structures, improved tissue characterization, more accurate material density measurement and lower radiation dose, GE Healthcare said.

“We believe this technology has the potential to be a substantial step forward for CT imaging to establish a new standard of care and eventually improve clinical outcomes for millions of patients worldwide,” GE Healthcare CEO Kieran Murphy said in the statement.

They are also considered safer than traditional CT scans, which use materials like cadmium, which in larger and more concentrated amounts can be poisonous and is believed to cause birth defects as well as cancer.

Silicon-based detectors will enable “superior spectral resolution without compromising on count rate or spatial resolution,” the companies said.

Prismatic Sensors was established in 2012 as a spinoff from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. GE Healthcare has held a minority position in the company sine 2017.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in January 2021.

Shares of General Electric were up 0.62% at $9.72 in premarket trading on Friday.