General Electric Slips Despite BioPharma Sale - Will It Retest the Lows?

General Electric shares are getting hammered, despite completing a large asset sale to Danaher. Here's what the charts say now for the stock.

The stock market is falling hard on the first day of the second quarter but the S&P 500’s 3% fall looks mild compared to the 8.5% decline for shares of General Electric (GE) - Get Report.

Shares are being pounded on Wednesday, despite the company completing a major asset sale to Danaher (DHR) - Get Report. GE sold its BioPharma unit to the company, netting itself $20 billion and providing its balance sheet with some much-needed flexibility.

Balance sheet and cash flow issues have been at the heart of General Electric’s decline, so to see the stock sell off so aggressively compared to the broader market despite this move is a bit concerning. Shares have not performed all that well amid the current decline, currently down 45% from the February high.

What can investors expect going forward?

Trading General Electric

Daily chart of GE stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Both GE and the broader market put together a solid rally over the past few sessions. From its March low to this week’s high, the S&P 500 rallied more than 20% - although that didn’t mean it was the start of a new bull market. General Electric made an even larger move, rallying 40.7% from its March low to the recent high.

However, GE stock wasn’t able to push through stiff downtrend resistance (blue line). It spent just one trading session - Tuesday, March 31 - north of its 20-day moving average. With Wednesday’s fall, the stock is now back below this mark as the trend remains lower. It’s clear that $8 to $8.25 is now resistance until proven otherwise.

Not all hope is lost, though.

If the stock can avoid making new 52-week lows, the latest pullback can shift from concerning to constructive. That happens if GE stock can put in a higher low, allowing a short-term uptrend line to form from its March low. Admittedly, trends will eventually break, so even if this comes to fruition, it doesn’t mean General Electric is out of the woods. But it’s a reasonably optimistic possibility should it occur.

On the downside, bulls still have support at $7. If this level breaks, investors will be looking for the stock to find its footing before retesting the low, and allowing a higher low to form. Keep in mind, the panic-selling low from December 2018 came into play near $6.50. If GE can find support between $6.50 and $7 - and avoid a retest of the lows - bulls will have a potentially constructive setup on their hands.

If it doesn’t, the low near $6 is on the table. For now, let’s be patient and see where support comes into play.