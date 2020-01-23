GE shares look set to halt a five-day skid linked to its Boeing 737 MAX exposure after analysts at Morgan Stanley boosted their rating and price target on the stock ahead of next week's fourth quarter earnings report.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski, who reinstated his coverage on GE in September of last year, lifted his rating on the stock by one notch, to overweight, with a $3 improvement to his price target, which now stands at $14 per share.

GE shares were marked 2.73% higher in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $11.68 each, a move that would extend the stock's three-month gain to around 28.8%.

Shares in the group have been pressured over the past week, however, falling 5.4% as investors count the cost of Boeing Co,'s (BA) - Get Report delayed forecast for the return of the grounded 737 MAX aircraft, whose engines are made by a Franco-U.S. consortium headed by GE.

GE is set to report fourth quarter earnings on January 29, with analysts looking for a 6% improvement it its bottom line, to 18 cents per share. even as revenues fall 22% to around $26.2 billion.

One of the company's reporting metrics analysts will be keying on beyond the headline numbers, however, will be the group's industrial cash flow forecasts, which is often used as a gauge of corporate efficiency.

GE boosted its own full-year industrial cash flow forecast in October, while holding its profit guidance in place, after a better-than-expected set of third quarter earnings figures provided yet another indication that Culp's turnaround plans are starting to gain traction.

The closely-watched industrial free cash flow forecast was lifted to a range of flat to up $2 billion when compared to 2019, a notable improvement from the prior range of between negative and plus $1 billion. GE also reiterated that said it sees adjusted earnings per share in the region of 55 cents to 65 cents per share for the full year.

Culp has targeted asset sales of around $38 billion to address both the company's longer-term debt profile and its underfunded pension liabilities.

Last year, Culp reached a deal to sell GE's Biopharma division to Danaher Corporation (DHR) - Get Report for around $21 billion, and said it would trim its holding in Houston-based oil services group Baker Hughes (BHGE) - Get Report to less than 50% as it moves to raise $3 billion and reduce its overall debt.