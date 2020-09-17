General Electric Shares Extend Gains After CEO Culp Gives Bullish Update On Industrial Cash Flow

GE CEO Larry Culp told an investor conference yesterday that the company would see industrial cash flow turning positive before the end of the year.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report shares attempted to extended gains Thursday, following on from last night's 10% surge triggered by a bullish outlook on industrial group cash flow from CEO Larry Culp.

Culp told Morgan Stanley's Laguna Conference that the industrial group would be cash flow positive before the end of the year, a noted improvement from his July update that it would likely turn positive by 2021.

Culp told investors attending the virtual event that GE "will deliver positive cash flow in the back half", sending shares sharply higher even as broader markets sold-off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and statement.

"We are really not waiting for the markets to come back and put the wind we had in our sails," Culp said. "We know this is going to be a self-help story for a little bit longer."

General Electric shares were marked 0.2% lower in early trading Thursday -- compared to a 1.5% decline for the S&P 500 -- to change hands at $6.74 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a year-to-date decline of around 39%.

In late July, when GE published a wider-than-expected second quarter loss of $2.2 billion, Culp noted "faster progress on elements within our control, including our targeted cost and cash preservation actions.'

GE's second quarter revenues fell 38.5% from last year to $17.7 billion, a figure that topped analysts' forecast by around $700 million for the three months ending in June. Industrial free cash flow was also better-than-forecast, at -$2.1 billion from $-2.2 billion in the first quarter, and the conglomerate said at the time it expected to be free-cash flow positive by next year.

Revenues from GE Power, one of the group's biggest divisions, remained reasonably solid, down 11.1% to $4.16 billion, while Aviation revenues fell 44% to $4.4 billion as global aircraft demand collapsed during coroanvirus travel restrictions and Boeing's BA 737 MAX remained grounded under FAA orders.

Aviation orders were down 56% at $3.7 billion, GE said, while the unit registered a second quarter loss of $680 million.



