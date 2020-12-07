Gene Therapy Firm 4D Molecular Therapeutics Files for an IPO

4D Molecular Therapeutics, a gene therapy developer, on Monday filed for an IPO, seeking to raise as much as $104.7 million.

The gene-therapy developer 4D Molecular Therapeutics on Monday filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as $104.7 million.

The Emeryville, Calif., company, founded in 2013, in its S-1 filing set an estimated offering price of $20 to $22 a share for an offering of 4.7 million common shares.

With 21.5 million shares outstanding the top of the price range values the company at $475.1 million.

The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol FDMT.

The company said it would use the proceeds from this sale to fund clinical and preclinical development of its products, develop and expand its pipeline, and expand its manufacturing capabilities.

4D is focused in three areas: ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology.

Three of its product candidates are in clinical trials: treatments for retinitis pigmentosa, which causes loss of night vision and peripheral vision; choroideremia, an inherited disorder that gradually causes blindness; and Fabry disease, which leaves the body unable to break down fat, leading to cell damage and, potentially heart attack and stroke.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities and Evercore ISI are lead underwriters for the IPO.

Risk factors listed by the company include, among others, a limited operating history and no products yet approved for commercial sale. It said it would have recurring net losses for the foreseeable future. And 4D said that even if its IPO succeeds, it will need additional capital going forward.

At Sept. 30, 4D had $88.8 million of cash and equivalents. Based on its operating plan, it expects those funds plus the proceeds from the IPO to suffice to fund its operating expenses and capital spending “at least into the fourth quarter of 2022.”