Gee, That Stock Looks Great on You

When stocks go on sale, don't run for the exits. Try poking around the bargain bin for something you've been looking for.

Say you need a new pair of jeans. Yours have an unfashionable hole in them. And say that you’re out shopping and see a pair of high-quality Levi’s LEVI on sale for 20% off. Here’s something you need being offered for a better price than you’ll usually get it. Buying it might seem like a no-brainer.

Well the same holds true for stocks, Paul Price wrote recently on Real Money. "I woke up Monday morning to see the futures indicating a much lower opening. Just before 7 a.m., the Dow was expected to drop more than 600-points. Why were things so bad? A major Chinese real estate company was teetering on the verge of bankruptcy. Did you own shares or debt in that one? Almost certainly not. Almost nobody outside of China was allowed to."

In every challenge lies opportunity, however. "There are many people who benefit from panic selling by individuals. They simply love scooping up great stocks at incredible prices."

So what should you do?

"When most people hear it's the 'worst day since October of 2020' they feel obligated to sell to avoid any further pain. Instead, they should be asking the obvious question, 'Was last October, when the other big selloff took place, a good time to have sold?'

Spoiler alert? It was not.

"Traders who sold the plunge almost instantly regretted their decision. Those who bought in, or added to positions, saw the Dow surge almost non-stop from late October through the second week of May."

It is true that as of Sep. 20 the Dow Industrials were back to where they sat in mid-April. However, "That was hardly a disaster. Many smaller-cap stocks, though, had already given back 20% to 50% from their springtime peaks. That made for some tremendous bargains for those who could discern the true values as much higher."