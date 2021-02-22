General Electric Target Lifted by Goldman Amid Cash-Flow Strength

GE can top the first-quarter consensus free-cash-flow forecast and reach the high end of the forecast for all of 2021, Goldman says, raising its price target.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report shares rose Monday, after Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie raised his share-price target to $15 from $14 and affirmed his buy rating on the iconic Boston industrial group.

GE can top analysts' first-quarter consensus free-cash-flow forecast and reach the high end of the forecast for all of 2021,, he wrote in a commentary.

The company has predicted cash flow of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion for the full year.

Shares of GE recently traded at $12.64, up 5.1%, after hitting a 52-week high of $12.65 earlier in the day. The stock has climbed 7% over the past year, compared with 20% for the S&P 500.

The stock began to plummet in 2016, after the power and financial-services segments hit the skids. The company suffered from mismanagement that dates back to its legendary chief executive, Jack Welch, some analysts say. Current CEO Larry Culp seems to have turned things around.

On Friday, Goldman hosted a virtual investor meeting with GE’s investor-relations team.

“Overall, we came away encouraged by the free-cash-flow momentum/power trajectory,” Ritchie wrote.

“The meeting reinforced our view that many of the tail risks (e.g., long-term care, pension balance sheet, etc.) that have plagued GE’s stock in the past are ring-fenced in the medium term.”

As for first-quarter cash flow, “the carryover benefits from 2020 cash restructuring actions and working capital improvements should yield significantly better FCF than last year,” he said. “What underpins our confidence in 2021 FCF is the fact that the low end of the guide assumes no improvement in aviation from current levels.”