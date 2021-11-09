GE Placed on S&P CreditWatch Negative on Breakup Plan

General Electric’s (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report plan to split itself into three didn’t impress everyone Tuesday: S&P Global Ratings put the iconic industrial conglomerate on CreditWatch for a possible downgrade.

"Upon the separation of GE Healthcare [set for early 2023], we would view GE as less diversified," S&P said, according to MarketWatch.

"In the past year, the health care segment has been more resilient and contributed relatively stable profitability and cash flow given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its aviation segment and while power remains in turnaround mode.

The separation of the health care segment would be a credit negative in our view."

To be sure, S&P pointed out that the aviation and energy units have important strengths: strong market positions and large-scale operations.

S&P sees a gradual rebound in aviation from its pandemic-induced stupor and a "more robust margin recovery" in 2022. It anticipates close to pre-pandemic profit margins in 2023.

As for GE’s plan, current Chief Executive Larry Culp will be nonexecutive chairman of the health-care group, which will be run by Peter Arduini when it is spun off.

Tax-free spinoffs of the energy and power divisions will occur in 2024, as they're combined into a single group led by Scott Strazik, GE said.

The bulk of the current company remaining in place -- with the GE name -- will focus on aviation and will be led by John Slattery.

Collectively, the separations will cost around $2.5 billion, GE said, when taxes and operational expenses are ultimately tallied.

GE recently traded at $112.52, up 3.8%.