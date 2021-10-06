October 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
GM'S Bolt Troubles Won't Impact Ford, EV Sector, Jim Cramer Says
GM'S Bolt Troubles Won't Impact Ford, EV Sector, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

General Electric, General Motors Plan Supply Chain for Rare-Earth Materials

GE and GM plan a supply chain of rare-earth and other materials for electric vehicles and renewable-energy equipment.
Author:

General Electric  (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report and General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report have agreed to create a supply chain of rare earth and other materials for electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment.

“The initial focus will be on creating a North America- and Europe-based supply chain of vertically integrated magnet manufacturing that both companies will use,” they said.

“Metal alloys and finished magnets produced from rare-earth materials are critical components used in manufacturing electric motors for automotive and renewable power generation.”

The companies also will work together to help establish new supply chains for copper and eSteel, which are used in automotive traction motors and renewable power generation.

TheStreet Recommends

"A secure, sustainable, and resilient local supply chain for electric-vehicle materials is critical to the execution of GM’s vision of an all-electric future," Shilpan Amin, GM's vice president for global purchasing and supply chain, said in a statement.

As for GE’s take, “Working with GM gives us another tool to obtain reliable, sustainable, and competitive source of key materials going forward that will help us lower the cost of renewable energy and drive more electrification by making EVs a more viable option for consumers,” GE Renewable Energy Chief Technology Officer Danielle Merfeld said.

Shares of GE, Boston, recently traded at $102.77, down 2%. They have slipped 5% over the past six months. GM, Detroit, recently traded at $53.60, down 1.4%. It has dropped 12% over the past six months.

Constellation Brands Corona Lead
MARKETS

Constellation Brands Stock Slides As Corona Beer Maker Misses On Q2 Earnings

NYSE Trader on Why Uber Didn't Start Trading at Market Open
MARKETS

Dow Tumbles, Tech Stocks Slump As Energy Price Surge Stokes Inflation Fears

Constellation Brands Corona Lead
INVESTING

Constellation Brands After Earnings: Here's the Must-Hold Support Level

US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

US Steel Stock Slumps On Goldman Downgrade, Price Correction Risk; Cleveland-Cliffs Gets Boost

Cassava Sciences Lead
INVESTING

Cassava Sciences Starts Phase 3 Alzheimer's-Drug Study

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING

Norwegian Cruise Line to Be Back at Full Strength in April

Hormel Foods Stock Climbs on Full-Year Guidance
INVESTING

Hormel, Better Meat Co. Partner on Plant-Based Meat

JetBlue Is Undervalued, While Southwest Is Overvalued, Analyst Says
INVESTING

JetBlue, American Air Shares Slide as Goldman Cuts Ratings, Targets