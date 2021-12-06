Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk
How Inflation Impacts Bank and Tech Earnings Risk
Publish date:

GCP Applied Technologies Joins Saint-Gobain in $2.3B Deal

GCP Applied Technologies agrees to be acquired by French counterpart Saint-Gobain for $32 a share in a deal that values the company at about $2.3 billion.
Author:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies  (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report jumped on Monday after the specialty construction chemicals maker agreed to be acquired by French counterpart Saint-Gobain in a deal that values the company at about $2.3 billion. 

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company will be paid $32 per share in cash, representing a premium of 39% above the company's 30-day trading average. 

"We are thrilled for GCP to join Saint-Gobain, the ideal strategic partner to support our growth," GCP CEO Simon Bates said. 

"Thanks to its global platform, significant resources as well as commercial and innovation expertise, Saint-Gobain is perfectly positioned to ensure the success of GCP’s operations and people over the long term.”

TheStreet Recommends

Saint-Gobain, one of the leading construction chemical companies in the world, expects post-merger total sales of more than 4 billion euros ($4.51 billion), up from 3 billion euros before the transaction. 

Saint-Gobain CEO Benoit Bazin highlighted growth opportunities in the U.S. construction sector, especially considering the massive infrastructure plan that was recently signed into law by the Biden administration in a conference call announcing the deal, according to Reuters. 

The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2022 and is still subject to shareholder approval. 

Saint-Gobain expects synergy opportunities estimated at around $85 million by year five. The company says it expects a lot of growth as its admixtures and additives provide solutions to "de-carbonize the construction industry."

Shares of GCP were up 14.67% at $30.96 at lat check. Year to date the stock is up 31.74%; it is up more than 25% over the past 12 months.

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS
AAPLTSLALCID

Dow Futures Higher As Omicron Worries Fade; Bitcoin Extends Slide - Stock Market Today

Kohl's Lead
MARKETS
KSS

Kohl's Stock Jumps As Activist Investors Engine Capital Push For E-Commerce Sale

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Slides On Report of SEC Probe Into Whistleblower Complaints Linked To Solar Panel Risks

Apple Stock
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Jumps As KeyBanc Opens Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating, $191 Price Target

Lucid Motors Lead
MARKETS
LCID

Lucid Stock Tumbles As Luxury EV Maker Reveals SEC Subpoena Linked to SPAC Merger

Hertz Thumb
INVESTING
HTZ

Hertz Stock Rises as Analysts Initiate Coverage of Car-Rental Giant

Lucid Motors Lead
INVESTING
LCIDNVDACOIN

Premarket Movers Monday - Lucid, Nvidia, Coinbase

Jack in the Box Stock Downgraded at Keybanc
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
JACKTACOUBER

Jack in the Box to Buy Del Taco in $575 Million Fast Food Deal