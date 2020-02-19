Garmin Shares Climb on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook

Garmin shares are higher after the GPS-technology company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and offered strong 2020 guidance.

Garmin (GRMN) - Get Report shares were rising to a more-than 12-year high after the GPS-technology company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and offered strong 2020 guidance.

Garmin also increased its quarterly dividend to 61 cents a share from 57 cents.

Shares of the Swiss company at last check were up 7.4% to $104.29.

Net income reached $360.8 million, or $1.89 a share, from $190.2 million, or $1, in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings came to $1.29 a share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 in a FactSet survey.

Revenue totaled $1.1 billion, up 18% from a year earlier and ahead of FactSet's call for $1.01 billion. Garmin's fitness, aviation, marine and outdoor segments collectively increased 24% from a year earlier.

For 2020, Garmin said it's expecting earnings of about $4.60 a share, ahead of FactSet's consensus of $4.34, and revenue of about $4 billion, beyond Wall Street's call for $3.83 billion.

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 34% in the fourth quarter, driven by strength in advanced wearables and contributions from Tacx.

In addition, revenue from the aviation segment grew 22% in the quarter, with contributions from both the aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer categories.

Marine-segment revenue also grew 22%, driven by such products as chartplotters, advanced sonars, and the new Force trolling motor. Outdoor revenue grew 16% "with significant contributions from adventure watches."

The auto segment recorded a decline in revenue of 15% during the fourth quarter, due primarily to continued contraction in the personal navigation device market and to lower year-over-year original-equipment-manufacturer sales.

"We entered 2020 with a great lineup of recently introduced products with more on the way," President and CEO Cliff Pemble said in a statement.